JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- In today's Lawyers on Call, Kristen Luce Partner of Coughlin & Gerhart explains what is involved in estate planning.

"Here at Coughlin & Gerhart if the client were to call in asking about estate planning we would be able to help them with what it would cost up front," Luce said. "There would also be some initial paperwork and we do have a questionnaire that we send to our clients as well."