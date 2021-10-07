Mexico and US prepare new security framework

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials from Mexico and the United States are developing a new framework for their governments’ security relationship that is more “holistic” in addressing crime and the causes of crime. Cabinet secretaries from both countries were scheduled to meet in Mexico City Friday to advance what they are calling the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is scheduled to meet Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland. The framing of the talks appears to reflect recent calls by Mexico to bring to an end the Merida Initiative, which governed much of the neighbors’ security relationship during the past 13 years.