National Domestic Violence Awareness Month; Ending the stigma

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one Broome County organization is helping to end the stigma.

Rise NY Executive Director Nicole Barron said this month is about educating those who want to learn more about domestic violence awareness.

"It is such an important issue to draw awareness to just because of the stigma still surrounding it," said Barron.

The organization has been sheltering and serving domestic abuse victims and survivors since 1979.

However, for the month of October, Rise NY is hosting virtual webinars discussing domestic violence in the workplace and taking the scary out of safety.

"Anytime we can shed light on this issue and how common it is and how easy it is to get help, it's really beneficial," said Barron.

And if you have a friend or family member experiencing domestic abuse, Barron said the most important thing you can do is be there for them.

"It means a lot to them because often domestic violence victims are isolated from their support networks," she said. "So, just being there and listening to them and believing them is so important."

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call the Rise NY hotline at 607-754-4340.

For more information on the upcoming workshops for the month of October, follow this link here.