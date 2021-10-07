Nebraska man pleads guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol riot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct. Brandon Straka, of Omaha, entered the plea Wednesday. In exchange, a felony count of impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder was dropped. In court documents outlining Straka’s plea, prosecutors say he entered the Capitol with a mob on Jan. 6. In a video Straka recorded, he’s heard yelling, “Go! Go! go!” to encourage others to storm the Capitol. He later chimed in with a crowd chanting, “Take it! Take it!” as others tried to take a Capitol police officer’s shield.