Office for Aging is seeking volunteers for ‘Meals on Wheels’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Office for Aging is looking for more volunteers to join the 'Meals on Wheels' fleet.

"I wanted to be able to give back without just giving $10 to a charity," said Jonathan Rowe, a volunteer.

Rowe was looking to give back by investing his time in a cause, which is why he turned to the 'Meals on Wheels' program.

"Often our volunteers are the only people some of our clients do see in a day," said Coordinator Rebecca Morales. "Our volunteers are also providing a visit, a check on our clients who are home bound and have health conditions and don't otherwise get out of the house."

In total, the sites serve roughly 500 clients.

Morales says they are in need of volunteers Monday through Friday from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

She says most volunteers carry out tasks once a week, but doing more than one day a week is welcomed by the Office for Aging.

"Come in and try it out. They'll meet a great group of volunteers," said Morales. "Our volunteers often become friendly with each other. It's a good community to be a part of."

To learn more or to offer your time, contact Morales directly at 607-778-6206.