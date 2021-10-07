Pet of the Week: Wonton

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Meet Wonton from the Broome County Humane Society!

Wonton is a 3-year-old male who was brought to the humane society to find his furever home. He gets along well with other cats, dogs, and children. The ideal home for Wonton would be one with a family willing to give him lots of love and attention. While he is at the humane society he enjoys going on walks with volunteers and shelter staff!

Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said the Broome County Humane Society is hosting a BISSELL Event until Oct. 9.

"This week we have a BISSELL Event going on and all of our adoptions through Saturday are $25," Hubik said.

If you're interested in Wonton contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application today!