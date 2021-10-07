Russia hits a new record for COVID-19 infections this year

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s daily coronavirus infections have soared to their highest level so far this year as authorities have struggled to control a surge in new cases amid a slow pace in vaccinations and few restrictions in place. The daily coronavirus death toll topped 900 for a second straight day with 924 new deaths reported Thursday. They reached a record 929 the previous day. Russia already has Europe’s highest death toll in the pandemic at over 213,000. The actual number could be even higher. On Thursday, the government’s coronavirus task force reported 27,550 new confirmed cases. That’s a nearly 10% rise from the previous day. New infections in Moscow soared by nearly 50% to 5,404.