Man arrested after chase, shootings near Zion National Park

ROCKVILLE, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a man who is suspected of shooting at vehicles and causing a lockdown of a tourist town outside of Zion National Park in southern Utah was apprehended Wednesday night. The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force said in a statement that officers responded Wednesday at about 3:40 p.m. to a report of a man who brandished a handgun during an argument in the city of Hurricane. Authorities say officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspect continued along State Route 9 and shot at multiple vehicles. Local media reported that it is not clear if any injuries have been reported. Officials say State Route 9 was closed for a period of time in both directions through Rockville. Zion National Park is one of the nation’s most popular parks.