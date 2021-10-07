State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that speedboats belonging to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. Thursday’s report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S. flag and several personnel on board as the speedboat appears to be chasing it. A voice is heard in Farsi, saying: “Keep chasing them.” The report did not say when the encounter took place. A spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said he wasn’t aware of any sort of unsafe interaction with Iran in the last two days.