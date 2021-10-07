Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake has collapsed at least one coal mine and as many as 100 mud houses in a remote, mountainous part of southwest Pakistan. The quake early Thursday killed at least 20 people and injured more than 200. A local official says the death toll is expected to rise further. At least four of the dead were working in a coal mine when it collapsed. The 5.9 magnitude quake was in a remote part of Baluchistan province where most residents live in sunbaked mud houses. Television images showed people wrapped in blankets outdoors in the chilly morning air waiting for the aftershocks to subside and for help to arrive.