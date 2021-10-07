SUNY Broome officially opens Culinary Events Center in iconic former Carnegie Library

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After more than a decade of plans, SUNY Broome and campus President Kevin Drumm were finally able to celebrate history in the making Thursday afternoon.

The school finally unveiled its new Culinary & Event Center before hundreds of supporters and elected officials; the center is located in the historic Carnegie Building in downtown Binghamton.

Drumm told the onlookers the center was completed back in April 2020, but its grand opening was delayed due to COVID-19.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras was in attendance and he told 12 News he hopes this project can serve as an example for other SUNY schools across the state.

"This is how we're transforming higher education; this is what our SUNY For All program is all about," he said. "First, you take projects like this where you have a building no longer being utilized and you transform it into something that's not only good for the community but for the economy, and more than that bring the educational opportunities to the communities in need."

Malatras, Drumm and other officials expressed hope the center will be able to train culinary professionals who will then enter the local workforce.

Drumm said the center will host a wide variety of services, from large events to cooking classes and even a mixology (bartending) course.