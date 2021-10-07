Superintendent’s Day conference to be virtual this year

(WBNG) -- The Family Violence Prevention Council is hosting a Superintendent's Day conference Friday, Oct. 8, and it will be virtual this year.

Registration ends on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. and the conference will get underway on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

While during years passed this has been a day for just Superintendent's, the event now has social workers, nurses, counselors, and other school staff who can take part for low cast education credits.

Organizers say this conference is for teachers to learn about what students are doing in school.

"It will be a great opportunity to learn a lot about what's going in our schools I think, we did a really nice job of picking presenters that match the needs of attendees," Broome County's Family Violence Prevention Council Coordinator Kristin Beylo said.

There will be breakout rooms and keynote speakers including Carole Coppens who was a recipient of the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

For a list of breakout rooms and the link to register, you can go to this link.