$125M in aid is available for landlord rent relief in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced $125 million is now available to assist landlords that we're unable to participate in the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The Landlord Rental Assistance program provides up to 12 months of past-due rent to landlords who are ineligible for the federally funded program because tenants had declined or to complete an application or vacated the residence with arrears.

Hochul said landlords owning small to medium-sized properties will be prioritized.

To be eligible, the state requires landlords to own units leaders for at or below 150% of fair market rent for their location and they must also have documented rental arrears accumulated after March 1, 2020, that are owned by a tenant who either vacated the unit or is declining to participate in the rental assistance program.

Landlords can apply for the funding by following this link.