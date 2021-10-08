Poland: Belarus forces fired shots, likely blanks, at border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has expressed support for the army troops and border guards protecting the frontier with Belarus from migration pressure after reports of shots fired at Polish troops by Belarusian forces. Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted Friday that all state powers were with the border guards and the military protecting the border. A spokesperson for Poland’s border guards said there were no injuries in Thursday’s incident. She said blank ammunition was probably used. Poland is guarding the border against pressure of migrants from the Middle East and Africa. Authorities say they are being encouraged to cross by the Moscow-backed Belarusian government in order to destabilize the EU.