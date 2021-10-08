COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise among vaccinated in PA

The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents has risen sharply over the past month. State health officials say that reflects the fact that a higher percentage of the population has now gotten the shot, but also likely that protection has waned somewhat. The latest Department of Health statistics on so-called “breakthrough” infections show that between Sept. 5 and Oct. 4, vaccinated people represented just over a quarter of all new infections and hospitalizations across the state. Pennsylvania residents who remain unvaccinated are still far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot.