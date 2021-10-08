Craft vendors speak on preparing for busy Spiedie Fest weekend

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Fall decorations, stained glass and mini hot air balloons are just some of the thing's you'll find at this weekend's Spiedie Fest.

However, items like these don't just show up on their own. Craft vendors have been preparing for months and are ready for a busy weekend.

Vendor and Owner of Black Sheep Stephanie DeAngelo said she's happy to be at the annual festival.

"We definitely missed it when we didn't have it," DeAngelo said. "We're looking forward to making those connections and networking in the community."

DeAngelo said advertising for her business has been hard but she said she uses events like the Spiedie Fest to reach the community.

"It's hard because a lot of small businesses don't have a budget for marketing or advertising and that's where we sometimes have to forfeit with our expenses," She said. "So, this is how we do that just letting them know that we're here, we're local, we're a part of the community and it would be great to have their support."

For vendors like Dennis Riley, his wife depends on events like Spiedie Fest to sell her work.

"We're hoping to do well and I hope we have a good crowd," Riley said. "It's good to be back. We're just looking for a good time."

But no matter where vendors come from, they're just happy to return this year.

"You develop all these relationships and we wouldn't come year after year without them," said DeAngelo. "It's something I've looked forward to. I've been born and raised here so to come back year after year and see the balloons. There's nothing like it."

Craft vendors will be at the festival through the end of Sunday evening.