Friday is the last New Yorkers can register to vote

(WBNG) -- Friday is the last day New Yorkers can register to vote in the 2021 General Election.

Residents in the state can register in person at their county's Board of Elections. They can also mail in the voter registration form or register online with their DMV identification.

In order to register to vote, you need to be the following:

Be a United States citizen;

Be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18)

Resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election

Not be in prison for a felony conviction

Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

You can register to vote by going to the New York State elections website by following this link.

Pennsylvania residents have until Oct. 18 to register to vote. They can register by going here.