Google cracks down on climate change denial by targeting ads

LONDON (AP) — Google is cracking down on digital ads promoting false climate change claims or being used to make money from such content, hoping to limit revenue for climate change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation on its platforms. The company said Thursday in a blog post that it was rolling out a new policy that will also apply to YouTube, which last week announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation. Google says publishers on its platforms have grown increasingly uneasy when climate denial ads appear next to their content.