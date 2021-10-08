Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are dealing with quarterback issues heading into their Week 5 meeting. The Steelers are 1-3 and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger is in the midst of a deep slump. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin remains adamant that Roethlisberger is “absolutely” capable of playing at a high level. Denver starter Teddy Bridgewater has spent the week in the concussion protocol after being injured last week against Baltimore. If Bridgewater can’t play, the Broncos will turn to Drew Lock.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner is nearing his return from a right knee injury that’s kept him out for 13 months. Banner tore the ACL in the knee in the 2020 season opener against the New York Giants. He was on track to be back in time for the 2021 opener before having a setback during training camp. Banner says he’s ready to play but the team is taking a cautious approach. Pittsburgh’s offensive line has struggled during a 1-3 start. The Steelers are last in the league in rushing and 28th in scoring heading into a visit from 3-1 Denver.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he’s more than capable of running an NFL offense. The next thing he needs to do is win some games. Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2020 is 2-6 as a starter over the past two seasons despite putting up some solid numbers this year. Hurts accounted for 434 yards on offense and two touchdowns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Eagles still lost 42-30 as Patrick Mahomes shredded the Eagles defense. Philadelphia hopes to snap a three-game losing streak when the Eagles travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday. The Eagles lead the NFL in yards per carry, and Hurts is a big reason why, averaging 6.6 yards per rush.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fourth-ranked Penn State’s game at No. 3 Iowa on Saturday sets up the same way as the Nittany Lions’ previous visit to Kinnick Stadium. Both teams are among the top three nationally in scoring defense. Iowa also leads the nation in takeaways. Penn State has one of the stingiest defenses when opponents get inside the 20-yard line. Neither team gives up many big plays. It will be the first top-five matchup in Iowa City since 1985. That’s when No. 1 Iowa beat No. 2 Michigan on a last-second field goal.

CINCINNATI (AP) — No. 5 Cincinnati has had a short week in which to shift focus from its big win at Notre Dame to the American Athletic Conference opener on Friday night against Temple, a team that has played the Bearcats tough in recent years. Cincinnati has won 30 straight games against unranked opponents and the Bearcats are favored by nearly 30 points. But the last three meetings with Temple have been decided by a combined 20 points with the Owls winning three of them.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple has named Arthur Johnson the Owls’ new athletic director. Retired Temple basketball coach Fran Dunphy held the job on an interim basis since Pat Kraft left in 2020 to become AD at Boston College. Johnson had been the senior associate athletic director for administration and operations at Texas since 2014.