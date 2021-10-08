It’s National Fluffernutter Day!

(WBNG) -- Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day!

This beloved sandwich consists of two slices of bread with peanut butter and marshmallow fluff smothered in between.

Fluffernutter Day originated in Massachusetts after a state legislature tried to ban the sandwich because he was upset his son was served it by the local school for lunch. His proposal was quickly turned down and instead, the state legislature decided to make the Fluffernutter the official sandwich of the state.

The holiday commemorates the anniversary of the Fluffernutter becoming the official sandwich of Massachusetts and has since evolved into national recognition.