Journalists from Philippines, Russia win Nobel Peace Prize

MANILA, Philippines (AP) -- The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited their fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, a news website that the committee said has focused "critical attention on the (President Rodrigo) Duterte regime's controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign."

Muratov was one of the founders of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993.

The committee said the paper is "an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media."