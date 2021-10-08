Lupo’s, Spiedie & Rib Pit cook up a Binghamton staple

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Chicken is marinated, charcoal grills are lit, and everything on the menu is spiedie!

A favorite dish of the Binghamton area that amassed a fan base around the country is a staple item at the annual Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally celebration. Co-owner of Lupo's S&S Char Pit Stephen Lupo said during Spiedie fest weekend, Lupo's will make roughly 10,000 sandwiches.

"We go through around 500 pounds of salt potatoes, 20 cases of peppers and onions there's a lot of cooking," Lupo said. "Then, of course, the spiedies we just have our cutters do a few more for us of course and then they package it all up and there's a lot involved truckloads of the product whether it's paper supplies cheese all kinds of things so there's a lot going into it."

Manager & Co-owner of Spiedie & Rib Pit John Lupo Schofield said lamb is the original spiedie flavor but Spiedie & Rib Pit cooks up a few other fan favorites.

"Our top sellers are the buffalo style spiedies, the Endwell style spiedie with cheese and mushrooms those are the two and the greek spiedie those are the top three sellers in terms of spiedies," Schofield said.

For more information on this years, Spiedie Fest, follow this link.