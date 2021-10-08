Mainly quiet heading into the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Few stray showers. Lots of dry time. Low of 56 (53-58). Winds out of the southeast at 6-10 mph.



SATURDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High of 63 (61-66).



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 55 (52-57).

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Quiet and dry conditions tonight for most of the region. Small chance for a shower in northern PA. Clouds will regulate temperatures tonight keeping them in the mid 50s.



A back door cold front moves in from the east by Saturday morning leading to more season temperatures for this time of year in the 60s for highs. This cold front may lead to some instability as well but overall only a small chance for a shower this weekend.



Above average temperatures return by Monday with high back to the 70s.