Organizers: Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally made possible with volunteers help

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The annual Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally Expo began Friday afternoon.

Although the festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Logistics Operator Martin Chudacik said months of preparation and countless hours of volunteering go into making this festival a success.

"It takes months of preparation," Chudacik said. "We have to talk to all of the parties involved Broome County, Broome County Security, The Parks Department everything like that logistics wise as well as all of the vendors and where everything is going to be placed."

Chudacik said he enjoys being able to volunteer at the festival and share this experience with his family.

"I started back in 1997 I've been involved every single year as well as my wife and two kids," Chudacik said. "We get them involved in the volunteering aspect because it's about giving back and having a great festival for the community."

Spiedie Fest will run from Oct. 8 to 10 at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

