Skip to Content

Pentagon climate plan: war-fighting in hotter, harsher world

New
10:21 am National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Pentagon climate plan calls for incorporating the realities of a hotter, harsher Earth at every level in the U.S. military. Thursday’s recommendations focus on making worsening climate extremes a mandatory part of strategic, tactical and operational defense planning. That includes things like training troops how to secure water supplies and treat heat injuries in a hotter world, and guarding against equipment failures in the extremes of heat and cold. The Defense Department is the world’s largest institutional consumer of climate-wrecking fossil fuels. President Joe Biden ordered it and dozens of other agencies to overhaul their planning to prepare for worsening global warming.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content