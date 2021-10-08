Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say two people have been fatally shot at a senior living facility and one suspect is in custody. Prince George’s County police say the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights. Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community.