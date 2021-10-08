Jumbled reaction on Wall Street following weak jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are mixed in jumbled trading on Friday after a weak jobs report raised questions about the Federal Reserve’s timeline to pare back its immense support for markets. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher after wavering between tiny gains and losses at the start of trading. The U.S. jobs report is usually the most anticipated piece of economic data each month on Wall Street, and the immediate reaction to its release was a confused one. U.S. stock futures moved up, down and back again, as did Treasury yields.