Catching steelhead trout in Erie: What you need to know

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Steelhead fishing around the tributaries of Lake Erie can be incredible. The key is knowing what works and doesn’t for these unique fish in Pennsylvania. The anticipation of hooking into a large 25-inch trout makes Erie an annual destination for many anglers across the commonwealth. When the fish were young, they were stocked in the shallow creeks and then they swam into Lake Erie. Now they are following that mental imprint and scent of the stream to return to home during the spawning time of the year.