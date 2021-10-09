Covering ordered removed from Philadelphia Columbus statue

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has ruled that Philadelphia must remove a plywood box covering a statue of Christopher Columbus that the city has been trying to remove from a park since the explorer became a focus amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick issued her ruling Friday in response to a request by the Friends of Marconi Plaza. Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration quickly filed notice that it would appeal and won’t remove the box in the meantime. Supporters of the 144-year-old statue are threatening to remove it themselves.