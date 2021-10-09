Does 1918 pandemic offer clues on emerging from COVID-19?

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Karen Baldridge rolled up her sleeve to get her covid-19 booster vaccine, saying she was doing everything she could to keep healthy. Vaccines have been hailed by the medical community as society’s quickest, safest path to emerging from the covid-19 pandemic. Their availability is arguably the biggest difference between today’s pandemic and the 1918 influenza pandemic. That historical event, some medical experts say, can help frame the current one — and offer clues about where covid-19 might lead.