Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons was out of sight, out of mind and out of the team pregame hype video for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have largely stopped talking about the three-time All-Star guard. Simmons’ postseason play was the fatal flaw that stoked the trade demand once he felt coach Doc Rivers and his teammates didn’t have his back. Simmons took the fall. He then wanted out. Simmons was officially ruled out as “not with the team” for the Sixers’ preseason opener against Toronto.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Cincinnati routed Temple 52-3 on Friday night for its 23rd straight home victory. Jerome Ford ran for a career-high 149 yards and two scores to help the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American) avoid a letdown after their big victory at Notre Dame last week. The home streak is the second-longest in the country, behind Clemson at 31. Temple (3-3, 1-1) has played Cincinnati tough in recent years with the previous three meetings decided by a combined 20 points, including a 15-13 victory by the Bearcats in the last meeting in 2019. Temple’s D’wan Mathis was held to 120 yards passing with an interception. He was sacked five times.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL schedule isn’t even a quarter complete thanks to the expansion of the season to 17 games. Already there’s all sorts of chatter and some of it actually reasoned about what’s ahead and what’s occurred. Such as Urban Meyer won’t see Thanksgiving or perhaps even Halloween as Jaguars coach. Dallas has its best team since Jimmy Johnson was in charge. Arizona has its best team ever. Cincinnati has its best team since Boomer Esiason was slinging passes. Big Ben the quarterback moves about as well as the hands on Big Ben the clock. New Orleans needs Drew Brees back behind center.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are dealing with quarterback issues heading into their Week 5 meeting. The Steelers are 1-3 and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger is in the midst of a deep slump. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin remains adamant that Roethlisberger is “absolutely” capable of playing at a high level. Denver starter Teddy Bridgewater has spent the week in the concussion protocol after being injured last week against Baltimore. If Bridgewater can’t play, the Broncos will turn to Drew Lock.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he’s more than capable of running an NFL offense. The next thing he needs to do is win some games. Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2020 is 2-6 as a starter over the past two seasons despite putting up some solid numbers this year. Hurts accounted for 434 yards on offense and two touchdowns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Eagles still lost 42-30 as Patrick Mahomes shredded the Eagles defense. Philadelphia hopes to snap a three-game losing streak when the Eagles travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday. The Eagles lead the NFL in yards per carry, and Hurts is a big reason why, averaging 6.6 yards per rush.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin left Washington’s preseason finale against Philadelphia because of a lower-body injury. The Capitals captain appeared to injure his left leg midway through the first period after bumping into Flyers forward Travis Konecny. Ovechkin was slow to get up and skated off under his own power while not putting much weight on his left skate. Coach Peter Laviolette said Ovechkin would be re-evaluated Saturday. The Capitals are set to return to practice Sunday. They are already expected to start the season without top center Nicklas Backstrom because of a hip injury.