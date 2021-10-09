Public housing plagued by disrepair, failed inspections

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shamsa Mada points to her kitchen ceiling, dotted with mold and other signs of a leak from the upstairs bathroom. To her left, she says, a door fell from a bottom cupboard stocked with food. Her stove, in the unit where she lives with her husband and eight children, was broken for nearly a year, she said. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh has long touted safe and clean facilities, but the breakdowns — filthy air vents, crumbling stairways, busted pipes, and mold — tell a different story of government housing and what’s gone wrong with one of the oldest public agencies in the city.