The force is with father-son Star Wars podcast

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away (Brooklyn in the 1980s), Kerwin Yarde grew up a secret Star Wars fan. When the Star Wars sequel trilogy debuted in 2015, he bought his older son, Keith, a set of Star Wars Little Golden Books to introduce him to the series that meant so much to him. As it turned out, the force runs strong in the Yarde family. And during the pandemic and lockdown, father and son would dissect each Mandalorian story in detail. After filming one of their conversations at the dinner table, his wife suggested that her husband and son start a Star Wars podcast.