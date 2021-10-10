70s return to the 7-day forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Fog develops after midnight. Low of 53 (48-54). Winds light out of the southeast.



MONDAY: Low-level clouds in the morning giving way to mostly sunny skies. High of 72 (68-74). Winds out of the south, southeast at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Main clear initially before fog develops after midnight. Low of 53 (48-55). Winds light out of the south, southeast.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Pretty uneventful night in the weather department as the Southern Tier will be dealing with partly cloudy skies initially before fog begins to develop after midnight. With clouds in place, temperature remain mild in the 50s.



It may take the first half of the day for low-level moisture to dissipate but the afternoon should be filled with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday is shaping up to be almost a carbon copy of Monday.



Mild temperatures stick around for the rest of the week with afternoon highs about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.