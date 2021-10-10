Endwell native country singer performs at Spiedie Fest

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Tezza, an Endwell native and Nashville country singer took the stage at Spiedie Fest Saturday night.

"I remember standing out in front of that stage, looking up as an eight year old thinking 'I hope one day that's me. That's my dream,'" Tezza said. "My favorite shows that I get to play are back here because there's nothing like looking out and seeing your friends and family. It's really special when you get to see the people that supported you since you were a nobody."

Along side her, Vestal native Nicholas Gacioch who performed as her main guitarist.

Gacioch and Tezza met in 2019 while he was performing solo at The Owego Kitchen. Since then, the two have stayed in touch, and this is his first show in front of a crowd this size.

"I started playing seven years ago," Gacioch said. "I would have never thought back then when I started playing guitar that I would be able to be up here doing an event like this. It's pretty much a dream come true. Very, very surreal."

However, Gacioch isn't the only musician from the area performing with Tezza. The entire Spiedie Fest band is made up of local artist - something she feels is important.

"It's just about supporting the people around you and building up the community. So, when I was approached about playing this show I asked if i could I put a band together that's all local players and and they said yes."

Tezza and her band performed bother covers and originals - including a new song she will be releasing in November.