Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State’s offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday. The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th straight win and thrust themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation. Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games. When Petras took a knee in victory formation to end the game, students and other fans poured out of their end zone seats to celebrate.

UNDATED (AP) — The last time the No. 1 team in the country lost to an unranked team was 2008. The last time Alabama lost to an unranked team was 2007. Texas A&M snapped both of those streaks and brought true chaos to this college football season. A&M’s upset, the biggest victory of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure in College Station, capped yet another thrilling Saturday in a season that is trying hard to make up for the pandemic-plagued mess of 2020. Toss Alabama on the pile of title contenders who have already been taken down. A playoff without Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson is a very real possibility.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dismissed third base coach Joey Cora after five seasons at the post. The Pirates announced the move Saturday, less than a week after they finished 61-101 and last in the NL Central. The 56-year-old Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was often criticized by Pittsburgh fans for aggressively waving runners home. The Pirates ranked among the major league leaders in outs made at the plate. Cora, a second baseman for most of his 11 years in the big leagues, also worked with Pittsburgh infielders. The Pirates made just 70 errors this season, fewest in the majors. Cora previously was a bench coach for the Chicago White Sox and Miami.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night. Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9). Przybylko blasted a rising shot from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Aaronson headed home an entry by 20-year-old Nathan Harriel to cap the scoring in the 56th minute. Cincinnati (4-16-8) was eliminated from playoff contention. It has lost six in a row. Philadelphia is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Justin Sliwoski threw for three touchdowns and St. Francis (PA) used a 20-point second half to go on and beat Long Island 55-10. Alex Schmoke started the second with a 23-yard field goal and ended it with a 35 yarder as time expired. In between, Marques DeShields smashed in from 1-yard and Kahtero Summers caught 1-yard pass from Silwoski for a 27-3 lead at the break. Shemar Paul scored on a 6-yard run for Long Island’s lone touchdown.