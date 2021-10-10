Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Large protests are being held across Poland to show support for the country’s membership in the European Union. The nationwide rallies on Sunday follow Poland’s constitutional court ruling this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws. Donald Tusk, the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s membership in the EU. Thousands of people in Warsaw filled Castle Square, with some chanting, “We are staying!” Some held signs with slogans like “We are Europeans.” EU membership is extremely popular in Poland, having brought new freedom to travel and a dramatic economic transformation to the central European nation.