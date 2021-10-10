Sunshine returns to the region

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with periods of sun during the afternoon. High of 66 (61-68). Winds out of the southeast at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 55 (51-57). Winds out of the east, southeast at 4-10 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some upper-level clouds. High of 72 (68-74). Low of 56.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will be starting off with clouds in the sky but by the afternoon hours those clouds should thin giving way to breaks of sunshine.



A warm front moves into the region on Monday resulting in high temperatures returning to the 70s with a fair amount of sun. Warm weather will be here to stay all the way through the end of the week.