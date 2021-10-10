‘Sock Out Cancer’ Concert raises $210,000

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 2021 "Sock Out Cancer" Concert at the Broome County Forum Theater has come to an end.

The fundraiser event is used to help cancer patients with basic living needs, including food costs, transportation and rent.

This year's event was both virtual and in-person, and Sockout Cancer Trustee Bruce Boyea said $150,000 dollars was donated on Saturday night alone.

""I just stand in awe for the force that's behind Sock out Cancer and how generous communities are," Boyea said. "Especially this community in terms of what we're doing."

$210,000 was raised between the two shows in Syracuse and Binghamton this weekend.