Spiedie Fest 2021 comes to an end

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Rides, hot air balloons and chicken spiedie cook offs... the final day of Spiedie Fest has come to a close.

Vendor LizzAnn McEwen told 12 News she thought it has been a successful weekend.

"It feels really good to be back out and about," McEwen said. "People want to be out, they want to be doing stuff and the weather has been awesome."

This was McEwen's first Spiedie Fest as a vender.

"If it weren't for farmer's markets and events like this, my business would not be successful," she said.

Francesca Terpak has been coming to Spiedie Fest for years, but this weekend was her first as a vendor, and she said the support from the community has been incredible.

"I think it puts us out in the community because people are unaware of what we have to offer and this way we can give people information on who we are and what we do and they may not have known otherwise," said Terpak.

She said the biggest change was this year's Fall date and, because it wasn't as hot, she said she prefers the October date instead of the usually date, which is in in August.

"It' been chilly, but it's been good and there's been a lot of wonderful people that have come through here," she said.

However, the season wasn't the only difference. The amusement ride section grew in size, and Main Event Amusement Promoter Allen Laventure said it was a big hit.

"A lot more families are coming out and they're spending a little more time in the ride area," Laventure said. "I mean, there's so much to do. You can spend a whole day at the event, but we're starting more people spend a little bit more time in the ride area because there's more rides. We have rides for kids, we have rides for adults."

After missing the festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators, staff and vendors said they are just happy about its return.

"I think it's really great that they had the event going on. Most of the stuff was canceled in 2020 and some stuff has still been canceled this year, but I'm very very happy that they decided to have the festival this year," McEwen said.

The third and final night ended with a live performance from country singer Martina McBride.