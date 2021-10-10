Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian Americans’ history and those horrified by an annual tribute that ignores the native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. Communities across the U.S. took a deeper look at Columbus’ legacy in recent years _ pairing or replacing it with Indigenous Peoples Day. On Friday, President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. But activists said efforts to end a formal holiday in Columbus’ name remain stalled by politicians and organizations focusing on Italian American heritage.