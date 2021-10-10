Woman charged in slayings of 2 says she’s being framed

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman charged last week in the slayings of her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his New Jersey Shore home says she is being “framed.” Fifty-five-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested Oct. 4 in southeastern Pennsylvania. Prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, said she faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was to be extradited. But first, Heffernan must face charges in a different case in Pennsylvania. The Daily Local News reported she said at a hearing Friday that she was not guilty and was being framed. The bodies of 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy of Manchester were discovered Oct. 3 in Surf City.