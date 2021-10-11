Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon says it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely as long as they can to commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post. It’s a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week after offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January. Most Amazon’s more than 1 million employees worldwide cannot work remotely because they are in the company’s fulfillment and transportation division. About 50,000 tech and office employees in Seattle work at the company’s headquarters campus. Their absence will hurt nearby businesses.