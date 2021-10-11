Burkina Faso starts trial on killing of ex-leader Sankara

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Fourteen people in Burkina Faso including former President Blaise Compaore are to stand trial Monday in a military court, charged with the murder of influential leftist leader Thomas Sankara, who was ousted as president by Compaore in a 1987 coup. According to military documents seen by The Associated Press, Compaore is charged with complicity, undermining state security and concealing corpses. He’s being tried in absentia from Ivory Coast, where he has been in exile since he was toppled in 2014. Ivory Coast has refused to extradite Compaore. The trial is seen as a significant step to determine the circumstances surrounding Sankara’s death, which has been shrouded in secrecy for nearly 35 years.