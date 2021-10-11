Discovery Center celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There was a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day at the Discovery Center on Monday.

Children were asked to come by and make arts and crafts while learning about the Haudenosaunee people and their connection to the environment.

Children spent time weaving natural materials in and out of a handmade wooden loom and wrote down words describing who they can be while discussing their relationship to nature.

Gallery Aid Lisa Testani said the center was celebrating a child's relationship with nature.

"We're making some Haudenosaunee looms and we're making them inside but they can take them outside and they can weave in some things from nature outside into them too," she told 12 News.

The Discovery Center sits on Onondaga land, and the center will be putting up some of the art that children made Monday.