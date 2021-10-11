Lawyers on Call: Contingent fee arrangements

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss contingent fee arrangements.

"The contingent fee has enabled millions of injured people to bring their claims, regardless of their financial circumstances," Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. "It's the usual way accident victims who don't have unlimited financial resources are able to retain an attorney to fight for them against those who are responsible for their injuries."

To reach out to Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.