Report: COVID-19 vaccine given to family instead of flu shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WBNG/WFIE) -- An Evansville, Ind. family and their attorney said they were accidentally given full adult doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine instead of flu shots, WFIE reported.

They said it happened Oct. 4 at a Walgreens. The family of four includes two adults and two children who are five and four years old.

The Pfizer vaccine isn’t approved for children that young. The company is seeking approval for children ages five to 11, but the dosage would be one-third that of the adult dose. Pfizer has not asked permission to vaccinate children age four or younger.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, told WFIE what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens. They show children born in 2016 and 2017 were given a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The family said they left the pharmacy thinking they had received their flu shots, but a Walgreens employee later called them and said they had made a mistake. The attorney said to WFIE that the cards were then issued since the coronavirus vaccine had been given.

Tuley said the children have been taken to a pediatric cardiologist, and the family was told both are showing signs of heart issues. The family said the younger child has been sick with a fever and a cough.