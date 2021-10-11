Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Officials say a popular Southern California beach that had been closed since an undersea pipeline leaked crude into ocean waters is set to reopen on Monday.

City and state beaches in Huntington Beach are set to reopen after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil-associated toxins in the water.

Huntington Beach had been reeling from the pipeline leak that spilled crude into the Pacific Ocean off Southern California.

The spill of at least about 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons of crude was confirmed on Oct. 2 and the ocean was off-limits to surfers, swimmers and shore walkers.