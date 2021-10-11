Spiedie Fest 2021 wraps up, But don’t throw away your Billy Currington ticket just yet

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Cleanup began in Otsiningo Park Monday as the first Spiedie Fest in two years came to a close.

Crews began taking down all of the tents and other temporary structures in Otsiningo Park. Event organizers told 12 News it was a successful festival this year, especially given the circumstances.

They said they were happy for beautiful October weather, but hosting the event in the fall instead of the summer posed its own challenges.

"At this time of year with school buses and renting stuff and a lot of people during the summer, there are school kids that volunteer, teachers who volunteer, teachers who do crafts during the summer so a lot of summertime people that are off," said event organizer Dave Pessagno.

As for the Billy Currington concert that was canceled last minute Saturday night, Pessagno said it was out of their hands.

"His voice was struggling all day, I know it was I was with him; it was struggling and he was trying all he could to rest it, to get it back, doing what he needed to do as an artist, but it's his livelihood," he explained. "This community needs to understand and people need to understand this is what Billy Currington does for a living; you can't risk your vocals."

He did say they are trying to bring Billy Currington to the arena sometime later this year and will honor old tickets.