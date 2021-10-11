Washington hosts season opener against New York

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -135, Rangers +113; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals open the season at home against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Washington went 36-15-5 overall and 17-8-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Capitals averaged 29.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.4 goals per game.

New York went 27-23-6 overall with a 13-12-3 record on the road a season ago. The Rangers recorded 305 assists on 176 total goals last season.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

Rangers: Artemi Panarin: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.